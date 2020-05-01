“My Brother Is Not Mentally Unstable, He Has Autism” – Otedola’s Daughter

Tolani Otedola, the first daughter of billionaire mogul, Femi Otedola has rubbished a news report that claimed her brother, Fewa is ‘mentally unstable’.

Taking to her Instagram story, the singer said she was heartbroken as she shared a screenshot of the news report in which the headline boldly reads; ‘Heir, Fewa Otedola is mentally unstable’.

Tolani stated that her brother has autism which is nether an illness nor disease and she went on to educate her fans and followers about the developmental disorder.

See the full post below: