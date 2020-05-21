“My Dad Who Disowned Me Is The One Enjoying Instead Of My Mum Who Believed In Me” – Cubana Chief Priest Laments

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has lamented that his mum who believed strongly in his dream and aspiration didn’t enjoy the fruit of her labour, rather it is his dad who at one point disowned him that is reaping ‘where he did not sow’.

He made this known via a post on his official Instagram page on Thursday.

He wrote: “Sacramento Baptismal !!!! E Get As This Life Be, My MaMa Wey Believe Me Die No Come Dey To Enjoy The Fruit Of Her Labour, E Come Be My PaPa Wey Been Disown Me Na Him Come Dey Chop The Whole Glory….This Life No Balance, RIP MaMa Wey Born.”