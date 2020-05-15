‘My Dirtiness Is Cleaner Than Your Future’ – Tacha Claps Back At Troll (Photo)

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, also known as Symply Tacha, has clapped back at a troll who insulted her on Instagram.
The reality TV star took to the photo-sharing app to post her photo and she proceeded to ask a question in her caption.
The serial entrepreneur wrote;
“who is TACHA“
Responding to the question, a web user left a nasty comment which reads;
”one dirty girl like that”
Tacha fired back in the most epic way as she wrote;
”wey clean pass your future”
See the exchange below: