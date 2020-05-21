My Doctor Did A Good Job On My Lips – Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has again revealed that she has had even more work done on her body.

Taking to her page, Bob revealed that she has had work done on her lips then went on to thank her doctor for the job well done.

Not stopping there, Bob advised people to have work done on their bodies should they have the money.

She wrote;

”My doctor work on my lips perfectly well 😘. Working on my cheekbone soon. If you have money work on your body. I’m never scared of surgeries.”

