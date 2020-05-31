‘My Husband Said Dysentery Was In Our Daughters’ Private Parts After Defiling Them’

A 48-year-old housewife named Tope Onifade whose husband allegedly raped their two daughters has opened up more on how she made the shocking discovery.

Speaking during a recent briefing at the Ondo state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), she added that on confronting the husband that some discharges were oozing out of the underaged daughters private part, he told her that it was dysentery that was coming out and nothing more.

Her narrations below:

“My husband told me it was dysentery that was in our daughters’ private parts when I raised the alarm on what l saw”, she told investigators.

“The day we had quarrel, my husband did not allow me to sleep in the house. I asked neighbours to beg him for me but my husband said I should go”, the mother narrated.

Read Also: Man Rapes Teen Wife To Death Days After Marriage

“He did not allow me take any of my daughters. I had to find somewhere to sleep. The next day, the neighbours called me to say one of our daughters cried all through the night.

“It was the neighbours that begged me to come back home. I came back and in the night, I noticed something in one of the children’s private part.

“I asked my husband and he told me it was dysentery.

“I woke up the older daughter and asked her what was inside her sister’s private part. She said it was their father.

“The children said their father used to put something inside their private parts.

“I insisted on what exactly was being put inside their private parts and the children said their father threatened to beat them.”

“When my husband noticed that I reported to my family, he went to the Deji of Akure’s palace and reported that he was being wrongly accused”, Tope said.

“We have frequent sexual intercourse. This thing has never happened before. The test showed both children have been deflowered”

“I am not happy with what happened because of the future of the children.”

But the husband, while narrating his own story, said his daughters could have been defiled by an outsider.

“It is not possible for me to defile my children because it is a taboo in Yoruba land”, Femi said

“The children were crying because they didn’t see their mother that night.

‘My children used to cry whenever my wife and I are fighting. It was a neighbour that told my wife that one of the girls cried till day break.” he added.