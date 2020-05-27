My Life Is Not Perfect, I Also Struggle – Onyii Alex

Nollywood actress Onyii Alex is letting the world know she is far from living the perfect life.

According to the curvy actress, she also struggles as well and thus people should not assume she has no troubles in her life.

She captioned a post;

‘You think my life is perfect. Come let me whisper my struggles to you… You’ll realize we both go through stuffs, But am just better in dealing with mine… On GOD… It’s never PERFEC”.

This is coming barely days after she revealed many people come into the lives of others just to hurt them.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CArqoWJDHvO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link