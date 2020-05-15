My Mother Wanted Me To Be A Priest – John Dumelo

Popular Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, recently opened up on how his mother wanted him to become a priest.

The Ghanaian actor revealed this in a recent interview where he stated he used to be an altar boy.

Dumelo got married to his sweetheart in 2019 and has since become a father to an adorable boy.

The talented screen god revealed this in a recent interview with YFM’s Y-Leaderboard Series anchored by Rev. Erskine, on May 14.

The actor said: “I used to serve mass and at a point, I think my mother even wanted me to be a Reverend Father but that calling, I beat am. When you serve mass well, they’ll probably tell you to go to Pope John Senior High School and continue to the seminary and so on but I beat that path. God had other purposes for me.”