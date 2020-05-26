My Regret In Entertainment Industry – Nollywood Actress, Omotola

Delectable Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has looked back on her 25 years journey in the entertainment industry by recounting on her only regret.

Speaking during a recent interview, the screen diva pointed out that her only regret is not harnessing her musical potentials.

She said:

“When I look back sometimes, I feel a little bit upset myself that I allowed my music career to die down to the point where it did, that I did not do more with it. Because you know when you are coming from a place in the film career where I was on top of my game.

“I came out with my music and I got a lot of criticism at first. To some extent, I allowed it to get into my head even though it did not rock my call. I kind of allowed myself to just let it go and face other things. And in hindsight, I can’t understand why I allowed it go. You know time just passes.

“When you’re supposed to do something you don’t do it, when you are supposed to take a decision and you don’t take it, and as time just go, you say abeg, time has gone. And now I look back I am very angry with myself because in hindsight I just allowed myself to listen more to the negative voices than to the positive ones.

“If I had listened more to the positive voices and not allowed the negative voices to get into my head at the time, I would have realized that I had a lot of music fans. So many people loved my music. The numbers actually showed it. My music sold out. And not only did my music sell out, at the time when music was not that big everywhere, but my music was also signed to Universal.”