“My Son Won’t Let Us Listen To Any Song If It’s Not Travis Scott’s” – Olamide (Video)

Popular rapper, Olamide has taken to Twitter to complain about how his eldest son, Batife has forced him to listen to only songs by American rapper, Travis Scott.

The indigenous rapper revealed his son doesn’t let anyone listen to any song asides that of American rapper, Travis Scott.

Backing up his claim, the YBNL boss an adorable video in which he walked in on his son playing Travis Scott’s ‘Fortnite’ concert, a video game.

Batife could also be seen reenacting the moves by the video game character and listening to the songs.

The rapper captioned the post;

“My Son (Batife) won’t let us listen to any other music in the house if it’s not TRAVIS’s.”

Watch the video below: