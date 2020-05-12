My Wife And I Have Recovered From COVID-19: Okupe

Doyin Okupe, former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, says he and his wife Aduralere, have both recovered from COVID-19.

The former presidential aide made this known on Tuesday in a Twitter post.

Okupe said he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on April 23 and were moved to the isolation centre in Sagamu, Ogun state for treatment.

He said: “On the 23rd of April my wife Aduralere and I tested positive to COVID-19 virus,” he tweeted.

“To the Glory of God we were discharged this morning after obtaining 2 negative reports. I thank Almighty God for His Mercies. I thank Gov Dapo Abiodun,d hon com of health dr Coker & staff of d center.”

Describing the services rendered by the health workers as “dangerous and sometimes demeaning”, Okupe appreciated their efforts in taking care of COVID-19 patients.

“Glory be to God Almighty Jehova and His Son Jesus Christ through whose blood that was shed for us at Calvary and by whose stripes we became healed and tested negative twice to the COVID 19 Virus,” Okupe said.

“I want to thank profusely my cousin and governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun. Who sent me prayers very regularly, in spite of his busy schedule as chief executive of Ogun state. I thank the Honourable commissioner of health, Dr Tomi Coker, who was a flower girl at my wedding in 1977.

“I also thank the health workers under the leadership of Dr Olaitan and Dr Ayeni. It is incredible what dangerous and sometimes demeaning sacrifices they paid, including very long hours of work stretching for a week at a time, all to ensure that we, their patients under their care live.

“My wife and I are grateful to you all. I am grateful to All my Spiritual fathers including the Primate of the church of the Lord His eminence, Most Reverend R. O. Oshitelu.

“I thank my family and all my children and especially my brothers Owo, Wemi and larry, and sisters Aina Okanlawon and Bisola Ayeni, for their love, care and support in very trying and perplexing times.

“May God in His Mercies heal all our people in various centres throughout the country and may it please Him to rid our Nation of this dangerous Scourge. May He continue to endow our present leaders the competence of wisdom to direct the ship of our nation throughout this turbulence.”