‘Na So Giveaway They Sweet’ – Dayo Amusa Rejoices As Fan Gifts Her Money

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa is currently in a celebratory mood after a fan gifted her a thousand naira.

Taking to her official Twitter handle to share how happy she is, the screen diva stated that she is unaware that giveaways can so interesting until she got the gift.

Read Also: I Weep For Nigerians, Says Dayo Amusa As Govt Eases Lockdown

Although we clearly understand that the screen goddess might be exaggerating things a little bit, she accompanied her tweet with a dance emoji.

She wrote: “someone actually credit me with 1k now. Na so giveaway dey sweet.”