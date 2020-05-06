‘Na So Giveaway They Sweet’ – Dayo Amusa Rejoices As Fan Gifts Her Money

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Dayo Amusa
Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa is currently in a celebratory mood after a fan gifted her a thousand naira.

Taking to her official Twitter handle to share how happy she is, the screen diva stated that she is unaware that giveaways can so interesting until she got the gift.

Read AlsoI Weep For Nigerians, Says Dayo Amusa As Govt Eases Lockdown

Although we clearly understand that the screen goddess might be exaggerating things a little bit, she accompanied her tweet with a dance emoji.

She wrote: “someone actually credit me with 1k now. Na so giveaway dey sweet.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here