‘Na Who Dey Alive Dey Hustle’, Yemi Alade Warns Fans As Govt Eases Lockdown

Popular Nigerian singer,Yemi Alade has warned Nigerians that hustling is possible only when one is alive.

The popular singer made the comment amid reports that people went out without social distancing as the lockdown eases.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, the popular singer advised her fans that they should take precautions if they must go out.

She wrote:

Na who dey alive dey hustle my people……

Don’t forget to Wear a mask,

Wash your hands with soap and clean running water,

Keep your social distance.

Drink water and rest.