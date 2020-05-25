Naira Marley Announces Free Online Concert To Celebrate ‘Marlian Day’

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley, has announced a free virtual concert for Marlian Day on Saturday, May 30th.

The show will be the first of its kind for the artiste during the lockdown.

Naira Marley will be bringing the live concert experience to his fans at home from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

“Marlian Day celebrates our liberty and our resilience through the daily challenges we face in Nigeria and most recently during the COVID-19 crisis,” the statement read in parts.

According to reports, the singer would be featuring a slew of his hit songs alongside special guests including WurlD, Zlatan, Zinolesky, Moh Bad, and Cblvck.