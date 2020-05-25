Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has gone back to his old ways of talking about sex on any chance he gets.

The singer who had toned down his carefree attitude during the holy month of Ramadan has now ripped the band-aid off and now back to his normal self.

Just a few days after the end of fasting and celebration of the Eid, Naira took to Twitter to say just what he wanted to do.

READ ALSO – ‘Put God First’ – Naira Marley Tells Fans (Photo)

On Twitter, Naira said he wanted the kind of sex that will remove any hopes of him making heaven.

See His Post Here: