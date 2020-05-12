Naira Marley Plans To Celebrate 26th Birthday On ‘Marlian Day’

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has revealed that he plans to celebrate his 26th birthday on May 30th which according to him, is ‘Marlian Day.’

The ‘soapy’ singer shared his plans on Instagram Monday when he thanked his fans for the birthday messages he received.

In December 2019, Naira declared May 30 as ‘Marlian Day.’ The idea was initially put forward by celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, who suggested the need for a Marlian Day.

READ ALSO – ‘Be Patient’ – Naira Marley Urges Fans

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Thanks for all the birthday dedede… We gonna celebrate it together on Marlian’s Day, 30th of May.”

Watch The Video Here: