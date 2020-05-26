NANS Charges Buhari To Appoint More Youths Into Government

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do away with his penchant for appointing old people into government.

According to a statement by the National Public Relations Officer of the student union, Azeez Adeyemi, he appointment of prof Ibrahim Gambari as the new chief of staff was described as a round peg in a round hole.

However, the statement insisted that there are many Nigerian youths with outstanding intelligence who can also contribute to the development of the country if given the opportunity to serve.

Statement below:

“President Buhari has continued to push the youth away by not considering them worthy of appointments. This attitude towards the youth by President Buhari is a major source of worry to all Nigerians.

“President Buhari can get good hands from the pool of intelligent, outstanding and successful Nigerian youths both within and outside the country.

“Many Nigerian youths have proved themselves extraordinary through their outstanding performances in various chosen careers. These youths both within and outside the country are contributing in no small measure to the development of Nigeria.”