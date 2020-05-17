Naomi Campbell Goes All Out In Protection Against Coronavirus (Photo)

Popular British model, Naomi Campbell has shown that she is not about to take any chances with the coronavirus.

The model was fully clad in PPE from head to toe to protect herself from the deadly coronavirus as she boarded a plane.

Naomi had earlier expressed that she is germophobic and has always taken extra precaution to protect herself when travelling.

This began long before the Coronavirus pandemic. Last year, before Coronavirus became a threat, the model showed the length she goes to protect herself from germs while travelling.

