Naomi Osaka Tops Serena Williams In Highest Paid Female Athlete

Naomi Osaka
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has displaced US rival Serena Williams to become the world’s highest-paid female athlete.

According to Forbes magazine, Osaka, 22, a two-time Grand Slam champion, made £30.7m in prize money and endorsements over the past 12 months.

That was £1.15m more than the amount earned by 38-year-old Serena Williams. Both shattered the previous single-year earnings record of £24.4m set in 2015 by Russia’s Maria Sharapova.

Since Forbes began tracking women athletes’ income in 1990, tennis players have topped the annual list every year.

