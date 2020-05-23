Naomi Osaka Tops Serena Williams In Highest Paid Female Athlete

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has displaced US rival Serena Williams to become the world’s highest-paid female athlete.

According to Forbes magazine, Osaka, 22, a two-time Grand Slam champion, made £30.7m in prize money and endorsements over the past 12 months.

That was £1.15m more than the amount earned by 38-year-old Serena Williams. Both shattered the previous single-year earnings record of £24.4m set in 2015 by Russia’s Maria Sharapova.

READ ALSO – U.S Open: Naomi Osaka Apologises For Beating Serena Williams (Video)

Since Forbes began tracking women athletes’ income in 1990, tennis players have topped the annual list every year.