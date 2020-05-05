Nasarawa Imposes Total Lockdown On LGA Where Lawmaker Died

The Nasarawa state government has imposed a total on Nasarawa local government area, which is the hometown of a lawmaker who died of Covid-19 in the state.

Also, tracing of 74 contacts directly linked to the late Adamu Ibrahim (Nasarawa Central, APC), who died from complications related to coronavirus has begun.

This was disclosed by the state information and culture commissioner Dogo Shammah announced after an expanded meeting to review measures to contain further spread of coronavirus.

The compulsory use of facemasks in public from Wednesday was also imposed.

Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government, Mohammed Otto said, “I am calling on my people to abide by the decision of the state government to lockdown the Local Government, this is for the overall interest of the people to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.”