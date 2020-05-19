Nasarawa Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings For Two Weeks

Nasarawa state government says it has lifted the ban on worship centres for two weeks, following a critical stakeholders meeting.

The announcement was made by the government via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“This was part of the resolutions arrived at during the critical stakeholders meeting to review measures put in place to combat the further spread of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday,” it tweeted.

Earlier, Kano state government had announced the decision to allow Friday and eid prayers to hold in the state, despite rising COVID-19 cases.