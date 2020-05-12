National Assembly No Longer Safe For Lawmakers — Reps Spokesman

Hon Ben Kalu, the spokesman of the house of representatives has cried out that lawmakers are no longer safe in the national assembly complex.

He raised the alarm after unknown burglars broke into his office on Tuesday.

“It’s actually surprising to see that somebody broke into my office. We are still trying to assess to know what was the intention of breaking into my office. Was it to take an important document out or to check if we are leaving money or any valuables in the office or to plant any security or spying device? Honestly, I don’t know but I have asked my aides to register it with the Sergeant-At-Arms.

“I am sure the police here will do their investigation and find out what actually happened. It is scary to come into your office and find this. This is one of the consequences of Covid-19 when we are not sitting every day. The time we were sitting every day, we never experienced this. So, hoodlums are beginning to see this also as an opportunity to break into people offices.

“We can’t pin it down whether it was just breaking for stealing or breaking to spy on what the national assembly is doing through my office. But whatever it is, I am sure the security agencies will get to the root of it.

“Of course, there have a been a lot of motions to that effect and the discussion has been ongoing for quite some time that the place is no longer as safe as it is supposed to be. For my office to be broken into, it means that; I don’t know how many other offices have been broken into but as spokesperson of the House, I need to speak out so that people will know. The Committee in charge of security needs to step up their game. I am going to immediately get in touch with those who are in charge of that committee to see what they are doing about situations of this nature. It’s actually shocking. It means that we are not safe to do our job.

“My aide arrived this morning after dropping me at the chamber and I walked in here now to see this. The door to my personal office cannot close. It is open. It is unsafe and we need to secure it today to avoid note thing happening after this time.”