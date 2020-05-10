Naval Officer Absconds From Isolation Centre After ‘Threatening Guards With Knife’

A sailor of the Nigerian Navy simply identified as SM Ahmadu has escaped from Delta state COVID-19 isolation centre after brandishing a knife to scare the security man at the gate.

Confirming the development, Ehiedu Anagwu the spokesman of the state governor, said the escapee had told the isolation authority that he wanted to smoke marijuana but was ignored.

“When they brought him into isolation, he started making requests for weed which of course they wouldn’t give him at the isolation centre,” he said.

“Usually, once in a while they allow the patients to step outside just to get sunlight and come back in. But this time around when they came out, he had a knife on him, you know being a military man, and he brandished it, chasing off the security manning the gates. That was how he left.”

Anagwu added that the state government had already reported to the military authorities.

“At about 1500, SM Ahmadu U X13125 serving onboard BMU Warri absconded from COVID 19 Isolation Centre Oghara. His phone number is 09026268804,” the report read.

“It is suspected that the rating could find his way to any Naval or Military Base within DELTA AOR. Therefore, all personnel are advised to be mindful and report his whereabouts to the OOD/MOIC for proper containment/evacuation protocol.”