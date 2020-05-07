NCDC Driver Tests Positive In Nasarawa State

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has announced that a driver with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Sule made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia.

He said that the driver transports test samples for the agency in Abuja and got infected in the process.

According to him, the driver who resides in Ado in Karu Local Government Area of the state was declared positive on Tuesday morning.

The governor further stated that the patient had been moved to the isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi for treatment.