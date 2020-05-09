NCDC: It’s Unfortunate Kogi Rejected Our Offer To Help

Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says Kogi rejected the help offered by the agency to ascertain the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Kogi and Cross River are the two states yet to confirm a single case of the disease in the country.

The Kogi state government had alleged that there are attempts to declare fake COVID-19 cases in the state.

When a delegation from the NCDC visited the state on Thursday night, Yahaya Bello, the governor, asked the team to go on 14-day isolation or leave the state immediately. The team then returned to Abuja.

Speaking at the presidential task force briefing on Friday, the NCDC boss said they can only offer help when it is needed.

“We can only offer help where it is wanted. Yesterday, we offered that help but it wasn’t in a place where the help could be accepted. Unfortunately, that was what happened last night,” Ihekweazu said.

“We have supported Kogi in every possible way, one of the first states that had an emergency operation centre supported by NCDC.

“In the long term, the purpose of our existence is to support the state, they have the primary responsibility for health security. Our role is to support, it’s a role I take seriously.

