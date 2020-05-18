NCDC Team Arrives Cross River For Inspection

A delegation from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), have arrived Cross River State to access the state’s effort in the fight against COVID-19.

The 6-man team is led by Dr Omobolanle Olowu from the Ministry of Health headquarters.

The team is to be taken round the isolation centre at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), a testing laboratory at Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) and the General Hospital.

Also Read: NCDC Testing Method Not Realistic, Says NMA

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 response team, Dr Beta Edu welcomed the team.

She briefed the team on the state’ activities since the country recorded its index case in February 27th following the outbreak of the pandemic.

She also said the state has put measures in place to contain the spread of the pandemic virus.

Cross River along with Kogi remain the only states in Nigeria without reported or confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus.