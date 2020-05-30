Ned Nwoko Finally Announces Regina Daniels Is Expecting A Baby (Photo)

Billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko took to his Instagram page on Saturday to announce that his darling wife, Regina Daniels is expecting a child.

The lawmaker shared photos of the pregnant actress.

In the photos, Daniels donned a black turtle gown as she held her protruding baby bump.

Nwoko captioned the photos;

“ It is now official. I am excited to announce that my baby is having a baby“

Social media users have trooped to the comment section to congratulate the couple as they welcome their bundle of joy soon.

Read Also: Toyin Lawani Finds Love Again, Flaunts Boyfriend (Photos)

See the post below: