Ned Nwoko Spoon-Feeds His Wife, Regina Daniels In Adorable Video

A video circulating online captures the moment billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko could be seen spoon-feeding his beloved wife, Regina Daniels.

The politician could be seen making sure his wife eats even though she seemed a bit reluctant.

Nwoko tried to persuade his wife to eat as he asked her how the food tastes.

However, it appears the expectant actress wasn’t enjoying the meal as she kept asking her husband if she could go and do what she ‘likes’.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAQuBBggUhm/?igshid=17ndhwppk1bfh