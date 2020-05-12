Never Despise The Days Of Humble Beginnings – Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has come a long way in the industry and is grateful for her growth.

The mom of two has taken to her IG page to share an old clip from one of her productions that featured Daddy Freeze, Kaffy and DJ Zeez and others.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

”#thereturnofjenifa 😂😂😂

Never despise the days of humble beginnings!!

Never give up!

”Keep doing your thing like no one is watching!

Success will surely find you!

”Ignore unhealthy competition!

Stay focused!!! The sky is big for every bird to fly!!

Thanks @tundeednut for the memories!!”