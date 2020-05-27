NFF Extends Rohr’s Contract As Super Eagles Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that German coach Gernot Rohr will remain as Super Eagles after agreeing on a new contract.

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick confirmed this in a series of tweet on Wednesday.

Rohr and the NFF have been going back and forth on a new deal with his current contract to expire on June 1.

All contractual discussions have now been concluded and Rohr who was first appointed in June 2016 will continue his work with the Super Eagles.

Pinnick expressed optimism that the completion of the contract would enable the coach to concentrate on developing football in the country