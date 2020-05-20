N’Golo Kante Leaves Fans In Awe With New Looks (Photo)

N'Golo Kante returned to Chelsea training with a full head of hairChelsea and France footballer, N’Golo Kante has left his fans in shock after returning to training grounds with a new hairdo.

Football fans around the world have been sent into meltdown after the former Leicester City star showed up for the Blue’s first training session with a full head of hair amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old French midfielder has had a shaved head ever since coming to the Premier League with Leicester in the summer of 2015. But on Tuesday he was seen with a full head of hair as he made his return to Cobham for group training with his fellow teammates.

Former Manchester United defender, Ashley Young, who now plays for Inter Milan in Italy, also returned to training with a head full of hair.

See Reactions Here:

