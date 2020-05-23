Ngozi Ezeonu Celebrates Her 55th Birthday With Lovely Photo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu took to her Instagram page on Saturday to celebrate her 55th birthday.

The movie star, who is also an indigene of Ogbunike in Anambra State, flooded her timeline with her beautiful pictures as she wished herself a happy birthday.

In one of the posts, Ezeonu thanked God for enabling her to achieve such feat in life.

“THANK YOU LORD FOR MAKING IT POSSIBLE FOR AN IMPERFECT ME TO BE THIS BLESSED.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME”

See her full post below: