Nicki Minaj, Dojo Cat Make History Topping Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Nicki Minaj and Dojo Cat have made history being the first female duo to top the Billboard top 100 lists.

Doja and Nicki’s “Say So” remix earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, beating out Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé. “Say So” leaped from its No. 6 spot to become No. 1 within a week.

The Billboard chart currently screams “Black Woman Power” as 4 black female artistes are currently on the number 1 and 2 spots.

READ ALSO – Nicki Minaj Teases Fans With Pregnancy Tweets (Photo)

Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj on number 1 for Say So (Remix) and Meghan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé on number 2 for Savage (Remix).

See Nicki’s Post