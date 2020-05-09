Nicki Minaj Teases Fans With Pregnancy Tweets (Photo)

Popular American rapper, Nicki Minaj has shared how she has been feeling lately to her fans and followers as all directions point at her being pregnant.

The rap queen once again is sparking pregnancy rumors with her latest tweets.

Minaj returned to social media on Thursday to promote her “Say So (Remix)” with Doja Cat. While responding to fans as part of the #SaySoRMXPARTY, Mrs. Petty raised eyebrows with some of her answers.

One fan questioned whether she’s been experiencing pregnancy symptoms, including vomiting.

Responding to the fan Nicki said: “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing nonstop,” Nicki responded before adding, “Omg what do u think this means guys????”

See Post Here: