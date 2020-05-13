Niger Extends Lockdown Over Breach Of Social Distancing Order

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has announced an extension of the lockdown in the state while lamenting about the flagrant breach of the COVID-19 safety guidelines at public places and wearing of face masks.

This governor said this while addressing the media shortly after the weekly meeting with members of the State task force on COVID-19.

“It is regrettable that closure of interstate borders has not been very effective while commercial motorcyclists and other commercial drivers are seen flouting government orders without much ado”.

The Governor advised residents to be more vigilant, adhere strictly to personal hygiene, observe social distancing at public places, wear face masks and seek medical attention in the event of symptoms such as fever, cough and catarrh.

“Let me also call on individuals with travel history from States with cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to ensure they self-isolate and promptly report to the nearest health facility.”

The governor added that drugs, medical supplies and personal protective equipment have been prepositioned at the Isolation centers.