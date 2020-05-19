Niger State Governor Directs Contractors Back To Site Amid COVID-19

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has ordered building contractors handling various projects in the state to return back to their construction sites immediately.

The governor said the call has become necessary because the contractors cannot beat the rainy season with the current pace of work.

Also Read: Akwa Ibom To Withdraw Licence Of Schools Resuming Online

The governor, who took time off to inspect some of the ongoing construction of township roads in Minna, the state capital, said ‘from what I have seen, we can’t beat the raining season with this pace of work.’

Governor Bello, who was not happy with the level of work achieved by some of the contractors, pointed out that the COVID-19 lockdown is not an excuse for any contractor to default.