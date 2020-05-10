Nigeria Fighting Covid-19 With The Poorest Infrastructure: Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has described Nigeria as one of the few nations fighting the novel coronavirus with the poorest basic infrastructures.

Read Also: If You Defend You Children’s Mistake, One Day You’ll Hire A Lawyer To Defend Their Crime: Yomi Fabiyi

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further stated that despite this, Nigeria has the toughest penalties against defaulters.

He wrote:

“Nigeria is one of the few NATIONS fighting COVID-19 with the poorest basic infrastructures such as HARMONISED Nat. DATABASE, Nat. Emergency Numb, Credit Card, Housing, PPE etc). Same Nigeria has the toughest penalties against defaulters. Citizens seen supporting torture & abuses!”