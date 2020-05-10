Nigeria Fighting Covid-19 With The Poorest Infrastructure: Yomi Fabiyi

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Yomi Fabiyi
Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has described Nigeria as one of the few nations fighting the novel coronavirus with the poorest basic infrastructures.

Read AlsoIf You Defend You Children’s Mistake, One Day You’ll Hire A Lawyer To Defend Their Crime: Yomi Fabiyi

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further stated that despite this, Nigeria has the toughest penalties against defaulters.

He wrote:

“Nigeria is one of the few NATIONS fighting COVID-19 with the poorest basic infrastructures such as HARMONISED Nat. DATABASE, Nat. Emergency Numb, Credit Card, Housing, PPE etc). Same Nigeria has the toughest penalties against defaulters. Citizens seen supporting torture & abuses!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here