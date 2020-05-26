Nigeria Is The World Headquarters For Extreme Poverty: Omokri

Reno Omokri has queried President Muhammadu Buhari on the whereabout of loans taken under the current administration.

Omokri expressed that the current administration has taken $39 billion in 5 years, a record borrowing in Nigeria’s history.

Also Read: Buhari Responsible For Increase In COVID-19 Cases – Omokri Alleges

Omokri expressed that despite all the loans taken from other countries, Nigeria remains the headquarters for extreme poverty in the world.

He wrote: “Dear General @MBuhari, You borrowed $39 billion in 5 years. No government in Nigeria’s history has borrowed that much. Nigeria is the world headquarters for extreme poverty. You built no schools for almajiri. The Naira is devalued. Where did the money go?”