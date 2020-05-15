Nigeria Records 193 New Infections; Total Cases Now 5162

Nigeria recorded a total of 193 new infections of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, according to the Nigerian Centre For Disease Control (NCDC).

Following the data released by the agency via it’s Twitter handle, the country’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has now reached 5162.

Lagos recorded 58 new infections with Kano coming close with 46 cases, Jigawa and Yobe states followed with 35 and 12 new cases respectively.

Since the outbreak of the disease in the country, 167 persons have died while a total of 1180 persons have recovered and discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.