Nigeria System Is Designed For Businesses To Fail, Says Shina Peller

Nigerian lawmaker, Shina Peller says the Nigeria system is built in such a way that businesses are meant to fail.

The socialite who is the chairman and chief executive officer of Aquila Group of Companies and Club Quilox added that anybody who runs business successfully in Nigeria deserves respect and accolades.

He made this known in an Instagram live chat with Ubi Franklin on Friday, 22nd May.

See screenshot of their conversation below: