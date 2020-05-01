Nigeria Will Do Anything To Get Ventilators: Donald Trump

The President of the United States, Donald Trump has revealed that Nigeria will do anything to have ventilators needed in the world’s fight against the novel coronavirus disease.

He made this revelation while at a press briefing aired on Fox News.

Trump confirmed that there were plans by the US to send ventilators from Florida to other countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Trump, Florida had been in need of ventilators and thousands were sent to them and now, they had a surplus not being used which could be sent to other countries.

“You’ll build up your stockpile because these other countries, Italy, France, Spain; we’re sending to Spain. I spoke today to Nigeria. They’ll do anything for ventilators. We’re going to send at least 200 ventilators to Nigeria; probably more than that.”