Nigerian Celebrities Appreciate Health Workers With Collage Of Autographs

Kiki Omeli has championed a move to celebrate health workers in Nigeria risking their lives to save humanity in this COVID 19 pandemic.

Omeli got some Nigerian celebrities to sign autographs which were created into a collage to appreciate the health workers.

Belinda Effah took to her IG page to share the collage writing alongside;

Read Also: COVID 19 Pandemic: Lessons Learnt And How To Stay Ahead

”Thank You @kikiomeili For Championing This Move – To All The Doctors and Nurses Risking Their Lives To Save Others During This COVID19 Pandemic I say A Big Thank You – God Bless You All

”The collage of autographs From Nollywood Stars was presented to the health workers at the Gbagada isolation centre today and they were very happy and grateful. IDH Yaba and Onikan will follow shortly.

Thanks again 🙏🏾”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAYNcx6j_is/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link