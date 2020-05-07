Nigerian Girls Are Not Posting Food Photos During Lockdown Because They Have No Food At Home

A Nigerian man with the username @yhemo_lee has taken to Twitter to slam Nigerian girls.

According to him, Nigerian girls no longer post photos of themselves eating luxury meals during the coronavirus lockdown wondering if Nigerian ladies have suddenly run out of food at home.

Read Also: LGBT Rights Activist, Pamela Adie Believes Many Nigerian Women Are In The Closet

This young man went on to ask if they have food but have no meat in their meals during the lockdown.