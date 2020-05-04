Nigerian Govt Receives $311m Abacha Loot From US

The Nigerian government has received $311,797,866.11 recovered assets of General Sani Abacha repatriated from the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami announced this on Monday.

Malami, in a statement by his Spokesman, Umar Gwandu, said the amount increased from over $308 million two months ago to $311 million because of the interest that accrued.

He noted that the litigation process for the return of these assets titled “Abacha III” commenced in 2014, while the diplomatic process that culminated into the signing of the Asset Return Agreement in February.