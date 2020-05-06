Nigerian Lady On Board Flight Falls Into Labour

A Nigerian woman on board the first flight returning stranded Nigerians in Dubai has reportedly fallen into labour barely 30 minutes into the flight.

According to a statement via the official Twitter handle of Abike Dabiri, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the flight had to return back to Dubai as a result.

However, the lady is said to have given birth to a baby boy and the flight is already on its way to Nigeria.

She wrote, “Wow! A Nigerian lady onboard the very first flight to return stranded Nigerians from Dubai, fell into labour,30 mins after take off. Flight had to return to Dubai . She is now in hospital. Mother, son, doing great. The flight on its way to Lagos with 265 returnees