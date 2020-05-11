Nigerian Lady Recounts How A Bully’s Slap Left Her With Squint Eye (Video)

A Nigerian lady, Glory has taken to her social media space to recount how a bully’s slap left her with a squint eye in high school.

The lady revealed it took her years to summon the courage to tell her story.

Glory decided to make a TikTok video where she wrote;

“The thought that a little mistake can change your life forever..It’s been years but the pains still feels like yesterday💔. I’m glad I finally have the strength to share my story. #saynotobullying #strongerandbetter #growth ”



Read Also: Toke Makinwa Asks Thought-Provoking Question About Bullying In Schools

Watch the video below: