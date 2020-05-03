Nigerian Lady Trafficked To Oman Cries Out For Help (Video)

A Nigerian lady, identified as Adetomisin, has sent a distress call for help after being trafficked from Nigeria to Oman.

The lady is begging Nigerians to assist her in coming back home as she is stuck in her location in Oman.

In a viral video, Adetomisin who spoke in Yoruba said she contacted an agent who promised to secure a job for her in the US.

However, things turned out different for her when she found herself in Oman. In the video, she is calling out to Nigerians to assist her get back home as all efforts to reach her agent has proved futile.

Watch The Video Here: