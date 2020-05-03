Nigerian Lady Trafficked To Oman Cries Out For Help (Video)

A Nigerian lady, identified as Adetomisin, has sent a distress call for help after being trafficked from Nigeria to Oman.
The lady is begging Nigerians to assist her in coming back home as she is stuck in her location in Oman.
In a viral video, Adetomisin who spoke in Yoruba said she contacted an agent who promised to secure a job for her in the US.
READ ALSO – There Is No Job Or Dollar In Lebanon, Trafficked Lady Warns
However, things turned out different for her when she found herself in Oman. In the video, she is calling out to Nigerians to assist her get back home as all efforts to reach her agent has proved futile.
Watch The Video Here:
View this post on Instagram
Nigerian lady, Adetomisin from Ondo state has cried out for help. In a video which has since gone viral, Adetomisin said after completing her NCE and been unemployed for two years, she decided to travel out. She met with an agent who told her he could get her to the US to work there. . . She said she was shocked to find herself in Oman. She said herself and another lady were dumped in Oman by the agent. Efforts to get herself back to Nigeria has been futile. She says she has been subjected to very inhumane conditions as her boss over there never paid her for her services and was also asking her for sex. . . Adetomisin said she is sick and desperately wants to come home. She appealed to Nigerians to come to her aid.