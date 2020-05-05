Nigerian Man To Lecture Temi Otedola On ‘Poverty’

A Nigerian man has offered to discuss poverty with business mogul, Femi Otedola’s last daughter, Temi with the hope that she’ll learn one or two things.

This comes after the fashion influencer took to her Twitter page to speak on the kinds of people she likes having conversations with.

Temi wrote;

“I love conversations with people who know more about a specific topic than me.”

Nigerians on Twitter trooped to her comment section to applaud her mindset while others mentioned their area of expertise and offered to teach her about it.

@ray_orji tweeted;

”Come let’s discuss poverty”

See the exchange below: