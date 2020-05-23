Nigerian Men Are In High Demand Abroad – Nigerian Lady Claims

A Nigerian lady identified as Adiaha Edidem has shared just how valuable Nigerian men are abroad.

Adiaha took to the microblogging platform, Twitter to reveal that no one asked her out while she was abroad, except for a Pakistani.

According to her, Nigerian men are in high demand abroad, and sometimes the female counterparts get forgotten.

She also shared her strategy in being noticed abroad.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote in part: “Nigerian men are in high demand outside the country, sometimes the female counterpart gets forgotten.”

See Her Post Here: