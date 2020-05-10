Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th May 2020

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Eedris Abdulkareem, have mentioned just what he wants to do to Nigeria’s President Buhari and former president, Obasanjo.

According to Mr Abdulkareem, he wants to mercilessly flog both men for their incompetencies.

The minister Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has revealed that no fewer than 3.1m households would benefit from the federal government homegrown school feeding program which is expected to commence amid lockdown.

She made this known while speaking at the Disabled Colony, a settlement in Abuja for the PLWD and located at Karmajiji Village, along Musa Yar’Adua Expressway.

Twenty-four almajiri children who recently returned to Jigawa state have tested positive for COVID-19.This was disclosed by Abba Zakari, commissioner for health, at a press briefing on Friday.Zakari, also the chairman of the state’s task force on COVID-19, said that two health workers who were exposed to the disease at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin-Kudu and Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital in Dutse, have also tested positive.

A police officer attached to Auchi division of the Edo state police command has been killed by suspected hoodlums while enforcing the curfew imposed by the federal government. The incident was confirmed on Saturday by Edo police public relations officer (PPRO) Chidi Nwabuzor.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state says he doesn’t regret revealing the identity of the state’s COVID-19 index case, Mrs. Susan Okpe. The Governor made this known in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Terver Akase on Friday.

Ortom says even though the patient has desperately tried to politicized the issue and whipped up ethnic sentiments, it was for the best interest of the people of the state to…

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has told the people of the State to hold the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government responsible if COVID-19 escalates in the State. Wike said this in his statewide broadcast on Friday, adding that nobody should be surprised if the coronavirus cases in the State rise in the coming weeks with the way security agents are sabotaging the lockdown order.

Justice Isiaka Isola Oluwa, a retired judge of the State High Court in Lagos has died at the age of 102.

The Lagos State oldest judge died in his home at Ilupeju, Lagos in the early hours of today, Saturday, May 9 at age 102.