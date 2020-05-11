Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th May 2020

The government of Rivers state has demolished Prodest Hotel, Eleme, and Etemeteh Hotel, Onne, for allegedly going against the lockdown order imposed by the state government. The state governor, Nyesom Wike, had imposed a lockdown — while instructing all hotels and beer parlours in the state to close down immediately as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A traditional ruler, Dan Iyan Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Bayero in Kano state has died on Saturday.

Bayero was the district head of Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area and also the first district head of Ajingi Local Government Area in the history of Kano state. Also the leader of bodyguards in the Kano Emirate (Sarkin Dogaran Kano), Muhammad Lawal Bala is also said to have died.

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel says his government has installed 3G cameras at all the busy borders in the state to effectively monitor every movement into the state.

The governor said this on Saturday evening during a live Radio and Television programme aired on Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation, (AKBC) while responding to a question on what government is doing to check the recent relocation of Almajiri’s from the North to Niger Delta region.

The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has advised Lagosians not to board commercial buses carrying more than the stipulated number of passengers. The Lagos state government, as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, ordered that only eight passengers should be in a 14-seater commercial bus.

A police officer has died from coronavirus (COVID-19) complications at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, Ogun State. Just last week, a pregnant woman had died at the hospital shortly before her COVID-19 test result returned positive.

The government of Kano state says it will soon begin enforcement of compulsory use of face masks, as part of preventive measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

The state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this in a statement during a media session on the update of the state’s fight against COVID-19.

Kano State Task Force Coordinator on COVID-19, Dr. Tijani Hussain says 47 health workers in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. Tijjani said this during the State Taskforce on Covid-19 briefing on situations in the state. According to him, “So far in Kano, we have recorded 576 confirmed cases, out of which 29 were newly recorded on Saturday. Out of the total number of confirmed cases, we also discharged 10 patients bringing it to 32 so far discharged.

Two facilities in Badagry West LCDA of Lagos State have been shut down for contravening new guidelines issued by the government to operators of hotels, clubs and other entertainment outfits in the State

Speaking on the closure of Magovernmen and Tambari Theatre Art (Night Club), the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, stated that the facilities were shut for violating and contravening the order of the State government.